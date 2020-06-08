Rehman Malik sends Cynthia Ritchie Rs500mn defamation notice

Former interior minister and senior PPP leader Senator Rehman Malik sent US blogger Cynthia D Ritchie a Rs500mn defamation notice in response to her allegations that he had raped her.

In the legal notice, Malik strongly rejected Ritchie’s allegations, saying that the entire episode was a fight for Benazir Bhutto’s prestige. He paid tribute to Bhutto by saying that the slain former prime minister was considered a leader of impeccable repute by the entire country.

In his notice, the former interior minister said that he would expose the faces behind Ritchie’s allegations at the appropriate time. Malik said that he was constantly receiving threats of being sent to jail or killed.

The PPP leader said that he had never bowed to pressure before and would not do the same now. Malik said that he did not harbour any grievances against Ritchie and said that she was the citizen of a friendly country.

The American blogger had said in a Facebook live video last week that in 2011, she had been raped by Malik, who was then the country’s interior minister. She went on to say that other senior leaders of the party, former PM Gilani and ex-federal minister Shahabuddin, had ‘manhandled’ her.

All those accused by Ritchie have categorically rejected her accusations.

Ritchie had said in an interview with Naya Pakistan host Shahzad Iqbal that a senior PPP leader had provided her details of the tweet that she had posted about former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

The US blogger had said that she would try to prove her allegations against senior PPP leaders in court and would present whatever evidence she had to authorities in Pakistan.

Ritchie had said that she was going nowhere and was ready to face the consequences if her allegations were proven false.

