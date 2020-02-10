Rawalpindi Test: Pakistan Beat Bangladesh By Inning and 44 Runs

Pakistan has beaten Bangladesh in the very first test match of two match series on Monday by an inning and 44 runs.

Yasir Shah trapped Liton Das in front as he departs after scoring 29.

Veteran Mohammad Abbas has picked the first wicket of the second innings. Abbas dismissed Rubel Hossain on a score of 5.

Shaheen Shah Afridi has got the vital wicket of Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque by trapping him in front. He departs after making 41.

Hat-trick hero Naseem Shah will not bowl today as he was taken to hospital yesterday after he felt pain in his ribs. Team management is waiting for his test results.