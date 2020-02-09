Rawalpindi Test: Bangladesh lost 2 wickets early

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah has struck in his second over of the second innings by trapping Tamim Iqbal in front. Bangladesh are 54-2 and trail by 158 runs.

Tamim Iqbal made a solid 34 which included six boundaries. Young Naseem Shah bowled debutant Saif Hasan on a score of 16.

Pakistan were bowled out for 445 and managed to take a big first-innings lead of 212. Centurion Babar Azam was bowled out on the first delivery of the third day and departed on a score of 143.

Soon after, Asad Shafiq also got out after adding just five runs to his overnight score. Haris Sohail extended the first innings score and made 75 runs which included seven fours and two sixes.

Bangladesh bowlers had a hard time in the middle. Abu Jayed and Rubel Hossain picked three wickets each. Taijul Islam took two and Ebadot Hossain claimed one.