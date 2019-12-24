Rawalpindi administration refuses PPP’s request to hold Jalsa at Liaquat Bagh

The district government Rawalpindi has refused to allow Pakistan People Party (PPP) to observe Benazir Bhutto’s anniversary at Liaqat Bagh.

According to source, administration denied the request due to security reasons as police and other law enforcement agencies declared a jalsa at Liaqat bagh a security threat.

District administration said that keeping in view reports of intelligence agencies, they cannot take any risk.

Bilawal Bhutto announced that party will observe the death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto at Liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi on Dec 27.