Rana Sanaullah released on bail

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah was released on bail on Thursday after he submitted two bonds worth Rs1 million each as per the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) orders.

Sanaullah, a member of the National Assembly, submitted both bonds worth Rs2 million in total earlier in the day. The court had issued a detailed, nine-page verdict on the bail granted to the PML-N leader in a drug-trafficking case.

In the judgement, it questioned why the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) never sought his physical remand to investigate allegations against him even though the former provincial minister was accused of operating a narcotics trafficking network.

A day prior, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had said the evidence against the former law minister of Punjab would be presented at the right time. Its chief prosecutor, Raja Inam, informed media that a case had been registered against Sanaullah on July 1, 2019, and that the agency had produced a challan in court on July 23 without any delay.

The LHC on Tuesday had granted post-arrest bail to the former provincial minister in a 15-kg heroin recovery case lodged by the ANF. Inam said the testimonies from the witnesses, evidence, and the chemical examiner’s reports had been provided to the court.

Inam had added that an impression was being created about the ANF that it was trying to delay proceedings of the case. “Now, it is up to the suspect to tell his side of the story,” he said.

“We will disclose evidence against Sanaullah at the right time.”

Contraband recovered

As per the ANF’s challan, Sanaullah had admitted to the investigating officer that he had been smuggling narcotics for many years. The PML-N leader and his party have denied the allegations and claimed that the arrest was a case of political revenge.

The ANF had arrested Sanaullah on July 1 while he was heading for a meeting from Faisalabad to Lahore. A case was filed in accordance with the Control of Narcotics Substances Act, 1997, after a large stash of contraband was allegedly recovered from his vehicle.

The government had termed the LHC decision to grant bail to Sanaullah a “unique precedent”.