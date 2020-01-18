Rana Sana Ullah lost mental stability: Fridous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said after leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) left the country once again, Rana Sanaullah has lost his mental stability. In a tweet she said, “Rana has stated that if Nawaz Sharif can shift to home from the hospital he can also visit a restaurant too”. She asserted that the statement of Rana Sanaullah implied that Nawaz Sharif was healthy and could go directly to jail from the restaurant. Lamenting the attitude of PML-N leadership,…