Ramiz Raja wants Babar Azam to be brave in leadership

Former Pakistan batsman and stylish commentator Ramiz Raja thinks that Pakistan T20I captain Babar Azam should challenge himself and lead the side in a brave way but the things are not visible as the team management is only desperate to win.

“Babar Azam is a young captain, he should think to make a team which revolves around the youth. He should be fearless captain which can challenge the opposition but the process can’t be seen as they are only looking to win and not to experiment around the young players,” Ramiz said while reviewing Pakistan team performance on his youtube channel.

The renowned commentator also asked the general public for their opinion on two 40-year-old cricketers, Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez would be beneficial at the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia but according to him, they have passed their prime.

“In T20I cricket, we should experiment with youngsters but with Hafeez and Malik, it seems like they have given up on long-term goals and are only desperate to win. I am very clear on this matter that both of these stars have passed their prime and I called them as the ‘wheelchair players’,” he added.

The 57-year-old also said that the head coach-cum-chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has given up to experiment with the new talent and he has opted to go with the negative approach.

Pakistan won the three-match T20I series by 2-0 against Bangladesh in Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and retained the number one T20I ranking. It was their first series win since 2018

It must be noted that Pakistan decided to recall Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez in the side after losing badly to Australia and Sri Lanka.