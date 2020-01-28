Rain, snowfall expected in several parts of country

Rain with snowfall over hills is expected in Northeast Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Tuesday morning:

The met office had earlier predicted entry of cold Siberian winds in Karachi today, which will drop the minimum temperature in the city.

The minimum temperature in the metropolis likely to remain between 09 to 13 degree Celsius during the cold spell.

The cold wave in the city is expected to last on January 31 and the first day of February, met office spokesperson earlier said.

Today’s lowest minimum Temperature recorded at Skardu -18°Celsius, Bagrote, Parachinar -11 °C, Gupis, Kalam, Astore -10°C, Malam Jabba -04°C, Gilgit and Kalat -03°Celsius.