Quest for peace must never be misconstrued as weakness says Army Chief during LoC visit

Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday visited the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, where he said that the armed forces are “fully prepared to thwart any misadventure” or aggression for the country’s defence, the military’s media wing announced. The visit comes as Indian and Pakistani troops have been exchanging fire across the restive border, with casualties caused on both sides. “Our quest for peace must never be misconstrued as weakness,” the army chief was quoted as saying in a tweet by the Inter-Services Public…