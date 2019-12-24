Publication of preliminary electoral rolls to start from Thursday: ECP

Election Commission of Pakistan says publication of preliminary electoral rolls will be started in Punjab and Sindh from Thursday.

In a statement, ECP said that 12300 display centers have been set up for over 64.3 million voters in Punjab while 4000 display centers have been established for 23.3 million voters in Sindh where they can check the preliminary lists.

It said that these lists will remain display for a month and all voters should ensure their registration of his vote according to present or permanent address mentioned at CNIC.

The Commission said that voters should send SMS CNIC number to 8300 for details of registration and display center.