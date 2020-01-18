Public-Private Partnership is government’s top priority: President

President Dr Arif Alvi says Public-Private Partnership is the government’s highest priority to lessen the healthcare burden.

He made these remarks during inauguration of Indus Health Network’s flagship health conference “ICON 2020 – Building Bridges for Better Health Care” in Karachi.

The President said there is a link between health conditions of a nation and its productivity.

He said the stunting growth of children at their early age prevent them from becoming productive members of society. He said it is very unfortunate that almost 40 percent of our children are suffering from malnutrition.