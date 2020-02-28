Public and Private Educational institutions will reopen in Sindh from Monday

All the public and private educational institutions in Sindh will remain closed till 1st of March as part of the preventive measures against any possible spread of the deadly coronavirus.

According to an official handout released on Thursday, government and private educational institutions in the province will reopen on 2nd of March (Monday).

“All the Public and Private Educational Institutions under the administrative control of School Education and Literacy Department, Sindh shall remain closed from 27th of February, 2020 for preventive measures taken on account of the appearance of an unexpected case of coronavirus and shall reopen on Monday,” read the notification.

Earlier on February 27, the provincial authorities had decided to close all government and private schools across Sindh for two days.

The announcement had come after the emergence of a coronavirus case in the Sindh capital Karachi. However, Saeed Ghani’s announcement had not specified any reason for the closure of the educational institutions.

Ghani had announced that all educational institutions will remain closed on February 27 (Thursday) and February 28 (Friday).