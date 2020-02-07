PTI Govt to ensure rule of law in country at every cost: Firdous Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says the government will ensure rule of law in the country at every cost.

In a tweet on Friday,Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said law cannot be driven by desires.

’شریفوں‘ نے قواعدوضوابط سے جو کھلواڑ کیا، اس کا سلسلہ اب بھی جاری ہے۔ اب میاں صاحب کے ”پلیٹ لیٹس“ کی خبر کی بجائے لندن کے ریستوران سے پلیٹوں اور چمچوں کی کھنک سنائی دیتی ہیں۔ میڈیکل رپورٹ کے ساتھ مریض کا ”مینیو کارڈ“ بھی قوم کو بتایاجائے تاکہ قوم کو حقائق کا پتہ چل سکے۔

The Special Assistant said PML-N leaders cannot change facts.

She said bail of Hamza Shahbaz does not mean his acquittal. She said we will not let escape those who want to flee the truth.

محمد نوازشریف شدید بیماری کا بیان دے کر لندن گئے اور ابھی تک ہسپتال میں داخل نہیں ہوئے۔ ان کی میڈیکل رپورٹس نے بھی ”قطری خط“ کادرجہ حاصل کرلیا ہے۔ کہتے ہیں جب تک ہسپتال میں داخل نہیں ہوتے میڈیکل رپورٹس نہیں بھجواسکتے۔

She said people can no more be misled and the truth will have to be brought before the nation.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said Nawaz Sharif went to London claiming to be ill but he has not yet been admitted to hospital.

She said his medical reports are also not being sent to the government and they have been made conditional with his admission to hospital.