PTI govt strongly believes in making Pakistan welfare state: Asad Umer

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar says the benefits of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will start to trickle into the productive sectors of the economy including industry and agriculture during the year 2020.

In an article, he said the PTI government strongly believed in making Pakistan a welfare state and in financial year 2020 budget, the government substantially increased pro-poor spending under PM Ehsas program.

He said the big projects under CPEC targeted to be completed in 2020 include the trade and transport connectivity projects of KKH Phase-II Havelian-Thakot (118km) road and Sukkur-Multan (392km) highway.

The minister said these projects will significantly reduce the transit time and encourage greater trade of goods and services. He said 40 billion rupees in Chinese grants is being invested in Gwadar for upgrading the airport and roads infrastructure.

He said the big project under CPEC to be launched in 2020, is the up-gradation of Railways Main Line (ML-1) at a cost of nine billion US dollar which will significantly enhance the railway infrastructure for trade in goods and services.