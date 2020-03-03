PTI Govt seeks deportation of Nawaz Sharif from London

The government of Pakistan on Tuesday has sought deportation of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from London.

According to details, a letter has been penned to the British government through Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), on the recommendation of the Punjab government, which decided against to extend PML-N supremo’s bail.

Nawaz Sharif is convicted and he is no more on the bail, therefore, he should be deported to Pakistan, the letter reads.

It was learnt that the government of Pakistan earlier after being asked about the status of former premier Nawaz Sharif, had informed the UK government that he [Nawaz] is on bail.

Last week, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had said the federal government would approach British authorities seeking deportation of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Neither is Nawaz Sharif suffering from any malady nor is his cure available at any hospital, Ms Awan taunted the ex-premier, announcing the government would write to the British government next week, requesting it to deport him back to the country.