PTI decides to Challenge transfer of IG Kaleem Imam

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to go to court against the removal and transfer of IG Sindh Syed Kaleem Imam.

PM Imran Khan telephoned Governor Sindh to discuss issue of IG transfer and directed him to take all stake holders into confidence.

PTI Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh said that government stands with IG Kaleem Imam and will not allow the Sindh government to do anything illegal and will approach court if they had to.

He said that there is rule of law in Pakistan. Sindh government wants the IG of its own choosing and the concerns PTI had at the time of the legislation proved to be true today. Sindh government wants to make police a house maid.

On the occasion, Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that the Prime Minister has the right to call any officer and PTI does not call public officers as slaves. The removal of IG Sindh will be in accordance with the law.