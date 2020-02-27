PSL_2020: Quetta Gladiators to face Islamabad united today in Rwp

Defending champions Quetta Gladiators will face the two-time champions Islamabad United for the second time in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season five.

Rawalpindi will host a PSL match for the first time in history, both sides are at the top of points table as they have played three matches and have secured four points each.

Gladiators defeated United in the opening fixture of the competition by three-wickets at National Stadium in Karachi. Then they got beaten by Zalmi and followed by a win against Karachi Kings on Sunday, February 23.

United after losing the opening match, defeated Multan Sultans and won a last-over thriller against Lahore Qalandars at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Quetta Gladiators will heavily rely on their batting as they have been the main element in their wins in this edition. Promising young batsman Azam Khan has scored 59* and 46 in three matches. Sarfaraz was also the main performer and led from the front with the bat in the last two matches.

They will also be expecting that their opening duo of Shane Watson and Jason Roy will fire at the top. Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain are the key players with the bowl with Mohammad Nawaz, their most consistent spinner since the start.

United will be highly confident after their last-over win against Qalandars where skipper Shadab Khan led from the front with the bat and bowl.

There bowling has yet to deliver in this tournament. Experienced Dale Steyn is yet to joined United whereas they are relying on Muhammad Musa in the powerplay to provide United quick wickets. The match is expected to be a full house. The match will begin at 7 pm.

