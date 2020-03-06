PSL match between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings abandoned due to rain,both teams were awarded one point each.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 match between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings was abandoned before the end of the first innings due to rain in Lahore on Friday.

After being put in to bat, the Sultans had scored 102 runs at the loss of six wickets when rain stopped play on the second last ball of the 17th over. Shahid Afridi was not out after hitting a 17-ball 35.

The match was subsequently called off and both teams were awarded one point each.

Multan Sultans were 53-4 at the end of 10 overs.

Sultans’ Moeen Ali was sent back to the pavilion in the fifth over, managing 29 runs from 21 balls.

Earlier, Kings had won the toss and had opted to field first.

Sultans, who have won four of their six matches so far, have nine points, two ahead of fourth-placed Kings who are buoyed after winning against former champions Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi respectively.

Teams

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Alex Hales, Chadwick Walton, Imad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aamer Yamin, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Amir, Mitchell McClenaghan, Umer Khan

Multan Sultans: Zeeshan Ashraf, Moeen Ali, Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, Ravi Bopara, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Imran Tahir.