PSL 5:Peshawar Zalmi set 188-run target against Lahore Qalandars

Peshawar Zalmi have set a 188-run target for Lahore Qalandars to chase in their 2020 Pakistan Super League clash at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Zalmi lost their first player on the second ball of the match, when Tom Banton was by Mohammad Hafeez off Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Samit Patel then dismissed Liam Livingstone in the second over while Kamran Akmal was caught by Haris Rauf off Patel in the fourth over after scoring 12 from eight.

Shoaib Malik (62 from 43) and Haider Ali (69 from 43) then stabilised the team’s ship until the former was caught off David Wiese in the 16th over. Ali was dismissed by Dilbar Hussain two overs later.

The Qalandars earlier won the toss and decided to field first against Zalmi in what is the 24th match of PSL’s fifth edition and the second between Qalandars and Zalmi.

Qalandars, on the other hand, are placed fifth with six points after winning four matches out of their seven. They need to win at least two of their last three matches, of which one will be against the Kings in Karachi.



After being sent in to bat, Zalmi finished with a score of 187-7 after losing early wickets. They were 35-3 after five overs.

With nine points, having played eight matches, won four, lost three and being awarded a point after their fixture against Islamabad United was abandoned due to rain, the second-placed Peshawar side need only one more win to become the second team to qualify for the play-offs after Multan Sultans.

Teams

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal†, Haider Ali, T Banton, Shoaib Malik, LS Livingstone, L Gregory, CR Brathwaite, Wahab Riaz*, Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Rahat Ali

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, CA Lynn, Mohammad Hafeez, BR Dunk†, Sohail Akhtar*, SR Patel, D Wiese, Dilbar Hussain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Maaz Khan



