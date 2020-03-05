PSL 5: Rain likely to spoilsport b/w Zalmi and Gladiators

Rain is likely to play spoilsport between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators today.

Peshawar Zalmi sit at the fourth spot on the points table with two wins and three losses from six games with five points, while Gladiators, who stand second, have three wins and two losses from five matches and six points.

The last time the two faced each other in this tournament, Kamran Akmal’s 55-ball century powered Peshawar to a six-wicket win over Quetta.



The match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators will begin at 7pm.

SquadsPeshawar Zalmi: Darren Sammy (captain), Hasan Ali, Kieron Pollard, Wahab Riaz, Kamran Akmal, Imam-ul-Haq, Umar Amin, Tom Banton, Shoaib Malik, Liam Dawson, Mohammad Mohsin, Rahat Ali, Lewis Gregory, Adil Amin, Amir Khan, Aamir Ali, Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali, Carlos Brathwaite

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Shane Watson, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Ahsan Ali, Naseem Shah, Jason Roy, Ben Cutting, Fawad Ahmed, Sohail Khan, Tymal Mills, Abdul Nasir, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Keemo Paul, Khurram Manzoor, Zahid Mehmood