PSL 5: Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 5 wickets

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 5 wickets during 30th match of Pakistan Super League 5 being played at National Stadium Karachi.

Karachi Kings won the toss and made a total of 150-5 in 20 overs in 30th match of Pakistan Super League on Sunday. Quetta Gladiators are yet to bat.

Karachi Kings have qualified for the semi-finals of Pakistan Super League beating Islamabad United by four wickets in Karachi last night.

Batting first, Islamabad United scored 136 runs for the loss of six wickets in allocated 20 overs.

In reply, Karachi Kings achieved the target in 19.2 overs for the loss of six wickets.

Both the semi-finals will be played in Lahore on Tuesday, while the final will take place in Lahore on Wednesday.

Teams

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Umaid Asif, Babar Azam, Cameron Delport (SA), Alex Hales (ENG), Arshad Iqbal, Chris Jordan (ENG), Sharjeel Khan, Ali Khan, Umer Khan, Mitch McClenaghan (NZ), Usama Mir, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Chadwick Walton (WI), Aamir Yamin, Awais Zia

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfraz Ahmed (c/wk), Fawad Ahmed (AUS), Anwar Ali, Ahsan Ali, Ben Cutting (AUS), Mohammad Hasnain, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Sohail Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Zahid Mehmood (until March 7), Tymal Mills (ENG), Abdul Nasir, Mohammad Nawaz, Keemo Paul (WI, from March 7), Jason Roy (ENG), Naseem Shah, Ahmed Shehzad, Shane Watson (AUS)

