PSL 5: Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, match called off due to rain

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020’s 13th match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United was called off due to rain in Rawalpindi.

After the washout, both teams, Islamabad and Peshawar, have five points, each, after five games and are currently placed on third and fourth position on the points table, respectively.