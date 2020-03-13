PSL 5: PCB takes major step, hold matches in empty ground

After Karachi, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering to holding Pakistan Super League (PSL) session five matches in empty grounds, amid coronavirus pandemic,reported.

The spokesperson of the PCB said, the matches of the PSL-5 will be held as per schedule in Lahore. He said the board is in contact with the Punjab government on the developing situation.

The PCB’s spokesperson further said the advisory of the provincial government will be implemented.

Yesterday, Sindh government hadalso imposed a ban on spectators in cricket stadium during Pakistan Super League (PSL) 5 matches to be played in Karachi amid fears of coronavirus.

Later, the management of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had said in a statement, “Following government advice, the upcoming #HBLPSLV matches in Karachi will be played in front of an empty National Stadium.

The precautionary decision has been made to better protect the health of spectators, players, officials & media.”

It may be noted that so far 23 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Pakistan.