PSL 5: Multan Sultans won the toss, elect to bat first

Multan Sultans have won the toss and decided to bat first against Quetta Gladiators today.

“Coming from a strong batting performance and the conditions are favorable so we have decided to bat first, spinners will come underway at the end,” skipper Multan Sultan Shan Masood said.

“No regrets on losing the toss, we had to bowl first because of the combination we are going with,” Sarfaraz said, Quetta Gladiators said.

