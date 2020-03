PSL 5: Multan sultans to take on Quetta galdiators today

Multan Sultans will take on Quetta Gladiators today in HBL PSL 5.

The match will be played at Qaddafi stadium Lahore at 7:00 pm.

Squads

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood (C), Rohail Nazir (WK), Shahid Afridi, Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Ilyas, James Vince, Junaid Khan, Moeen Ali, Rilee Rossouw, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ravi Bopara, Sohail Tanvir, Wayne Madsen, Khushdil Shah, Fabian Allen, Usman Qadir, Imran Tahir, and Bilawal Bhatti.

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & WK), Azam Khan(WK), Umar Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad, Ahsan Ali, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shane Watson, Jason Roy, Fawad Ahmed, Tymal Mills, Abdul Nasir, Sohail Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Keemo Paul, Aarish Ali and Zahid Mahmood.