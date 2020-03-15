PSL 5: Multan Sultans fall 2 wickets early

Lahore Qalandars won the toss and select to field against Multan Sultans.

Multan Sultans faces difficult time and fall of 2 wickets early.

The fifth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) enters its final day of league matches with three teams eying a place in the remaining two positions in the top-four.

While Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans have already confirmed their places in semi-finals of PSL, three teams — Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi — are in contention for two remaining places.

Qalandars will play its last game against Sultans today in Lahore while Quetta Gladiators will face Karachi Kings later in the evening at the National Stadium in the last league match of PSL 2020.

Peshawar Zalmi has played 10 games and have nine points with a Net Run Rate enough to keep them ahead of Quetta Gladiators. Lahore beat Multan today, they will qualify for the semi-finals and in such a scenario, Peshawar will have to wait till the night to know the result of Quetta-Karachi game. If Karachi beats Quetta then Peshawar will qualify.

For Quetta to qualify in case of Lahore’s win against Multan Sultans, a simple win will not be enough, they’ll have to beat Kings by a huge margin to improve their Net Run Rate to edge Peshawar Zalmi out.

If Multan Sultans beats Lahore Qalandars in the afternoon then Zalmi will confirm its place in semi-final without any further wait and Lahore will have to wait for the result of Quetta-Kings, hoping for Kings win against Gladiator.

If Karachi beats Quetta, then Lahore will qualify.

For Quetta Gladiators, in such a scenario, a simple win over Karachi will be enough to knock Lahore out and qualify for the semi-finals.