PSL 5: Lahore Qalandars won the toss and bowl first against Gladiators

Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and put Quetta Gladiators to bat first at Gaddafi Stadium.

The Qalandars are currently placed at the bottom of the table with two points, while Gladiators are placed just a position above them with six points.

Line-ups

Quetta Gladiators: JJ Roy, SR Watson, Ahmed Shehzad, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed*†, BCJ Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz (3), Sohail Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Fawad Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, DJ Vilas†, Mohammad Hafeez, BR Dunk, SR Patel, Sohail Akhtar*, D Wiese, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Salman Irshad, Dilbar Hussain, Raja Farzan

