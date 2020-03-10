PSL 5: Lahore Qalandars to face Peshawar Zalmi at Gaddafi Stadium

Pakistan Super League (PSL) action returns after one day gap, match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

Lahore Qalandars who now sit at the fifth spot on the points table have six points from seven matches played after turning things around winning their last three matches after four losses.



Squads:Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (captain), Shaheen Afridi, Jaahid Ali, Salman Butt, Ben Dunk (wk), Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Dilbar Hussain, Chris Lynn, Samit Patel, Seekkuge Prasanna, Farzan Raja, Haris Rauf, Usman Shinwari, Dane Vilas, David Wiese, Fakhar Zaman.

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz (captain), Kamran Akmal, Aamir Ali, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Haider Ali Khan, Adil Amin, Umar Amin, Tom Banton, Liam Dawson, Lewis Gregory, Imam-ul-Haq, Amir Khan, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Mohsin, Keiron Pollard.