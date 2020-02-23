PSL 5: Karachi Kings won the toss, choose to bat first

Today the first match will play between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings at the National Stadium and Karachi Kings won the toss and choose to bat first.

With an epic start to the tournament, the Imad Wasim-led Kings defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 10 runs in a seat-edge thriller on Friday, with Zalmi coming close to chasing the 200 plus target.

On the other hand, Quetta started their PSL campaign with a three-wicket victory against Islamabad United in the opening fixture of the tournament. However, they lost their second game to Peshawar after a blistering 50 ball century by Kamran Akmal led Zalmi to a six-wicket win.

Both the Kings and Gladiators now have two points each.

Squads

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (captain), Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aamir Yamin, Usama Mir, Umer Khan, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Sharjeel Khan, Cameron Delport, Mohammad Rizwan, Umaid Asif, Chadwick Walton, Ali Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Mitch McClenaghan, Awais Zia

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Shane Watson, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Ahsan Ali, Naseem Shah, Jason Roy, Ben Cutting, Fawad Ahmed, Sohail Khan, Tymal Mills, Abdul Nasir, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Keemo Paul, Khurram Manzoor, Zahid Mehmood