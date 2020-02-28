PSL 5: Karachi Kings won the toss and choose to field first

Karachi Kings take on Multan Sultans in the 10th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans clash will begin at 3:00 PM

Multan Sultans have four points while Karachi Kings only have two points. Earlier, Sultans had defeated Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi in two of their three games.

Karachi Kings have played just two matches and have won their game against Zalmi.

The Met Office has forecast a spell of rainfall with Wind or thunderstorm from Friday to Saturday in the country including Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is to host Peshawar Zalmi-Lahore Qalandars match on February 28 (today) and Islamabad United-Peshawar Zalmi on February 29.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (MET Office) on Wednesday had informed that a westerly weather system is likely to enter upper parts of the country on Thursday evening and persist till Saturday.