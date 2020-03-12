PSL 5: Karachi Kings to take on Qalandars in home ground

Pakistan Super League (PSL) action returns to Karachi with Karachi Kings taking on Lahore Qalandars at the National Stadium tonight.

The Kings have seven points from seven matches that they have played so far whereas the Qalandars have eight points from eight matches. The Imad Wasim-led Kings have so far won three games and lost as many matches with one match abandoned due to rain.

On the other hand, Lahore has won four and lost four matches. Hosts Karachi have to play three more matches and with the added advantage of playing at their home ground, the Kings have a good opportunity to for the play-offs.