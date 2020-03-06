PSL 5: Karachi Kings to face Multan Sultans at Gaddafi Stadium

The 19th match of the Pakistan Super League will be played between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium, tonight.

Both teams Kings and Sultans have played five matches so far but Multan have an edge, leading the points table with eight points against Karachi’s six.

The Sultans have won four matches and lost only one while the Kings have won three and lost two.

Multan Sultans are participating in the PSL since 2018 and secured fifth position in the last two editions, while Karachi Kings are taking part in PSL since its inception and have achieved third place in two successive years (2017 and 2018) and were placed fourth in 2016 and 2019.

In the current tournament, both teams have already played each other once on February 28 in Multan, where the hosts beat Karachi by 52 runs.

Now they are playing each other for second time in the tournament.