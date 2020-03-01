PSL 5: Islamabad United take on Karachi Kings at Rawalpindi Stadium

Islamabad United take on Karachi Kings at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Sitting on the fifth spot on the points table, the Kings have so far have had an unimpressive tournament, having managed to win only one of three games so far.

The Kings’ lone win of the tournament so far came against Peshawar Zalmi, beating them by 10 runs in a seat-edge thriller at the National Cricket Stadium. Unable to build on the momentum, the Imad Wasim-led side slumped to a five-wicket loss to Quetta Gladiators and thrashed by 52 runs by Multan Sultans.

On the other hand, United sit on the third spot after playing five matches. They notched up two wins after being beaten by Quetta in the opening game of the tournament. The Shadab Khan-led team defeated Multan by eight wickets, followed by one wicket win against Lahore.

Islamabad lost their next game by five wickets to Quetta while their game against Peshawar on Saturday was abandoned without a ball being bowled.