PSL 5: Islamabad United loss two wickets

Peshawar Zalmi have won the toss and elected to field first against Islamabad United in Pindi Cricket Stadium.

The 20th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season five was scheduled to start at 2 pm but due to rain, it will now start at 2.15 pm.

Here are the lineups for the match. Who are you backing?#PZvIU #HBLPSLV pic.twitter.com/CPVNk1KOfW

— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 7, 2020

United have made no change whereas Zalmi have made three changes and are going with three overseas players. Liam Dawson, Lewis Gregory are replaced by Tom Banton and Carlos Braithwaite.

