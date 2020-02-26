PSL 5: After break of two day, Match to play between Zalmi and Sultans

Pakistan Super League (PSL) action returns to our television screens after a break of two days, with the match action now in Multan.

Hosting its first-ever PSL match, the Multan Cricket Stadium will play host to Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi in the eighth-match of the tournament and the match will start at 7:00 PM.

Zalmi, who have appeared in every edition of the PSL since its inception in 2016, have one of the best records in the tournament, having lifted the title in 2017 and finishing up at runners-up in 2018 and 2019.

On the other hand, Sultans who made their debut in 2018, are yet to find a footing in the tournament, finishing fifth in both their previous appearances in the tournament.

Sitting on the third and fourth spot on the points table, both Sultans and Zalmi have two points each after playing two matches.



Squads:

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood (captain), Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Irfan, James Vince, Junaid Khan, Moeen Ali, Rilee Rossouw, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ravi Bopara, Sohail Tanvir, Ali Shafiq, Khushdil Shah, Usman Qadir, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Ilyas, Rohail Nazir, Imran Tahir, Bilawal Bhatti, Wayne Madsen

Peshawar Zalmi: Darren Sammy (captain), Hasan Ali, Kieron Pollard, Wahab Riaz, Kamran Akmal, Imam-ul-Haq, Umar Amin, Tom Banton, Shoaib Malik, Liam Dawson, Mohammad Mohsin, Rahat Ali, Lewis Gregory, Adil Amin, Amir Khan, Aamir Ali, L