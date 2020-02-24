PSL 2020: Teams to arrive in Islamabad today

Six cricket teams, including international players, participating in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 will reach Islamabad today (Monday).

The teams will be given foolproof security. Pakistan Rangers, local police, Quick Response Force, Special Branch personnel and traffic police will be deployed to ensure foolproof security for the teams.

Pakistan Rangers will be deployed at the hotel where the teams will be staying and on rooftops of buildings. They will be equipped with G-3/SMG, wireless sets and binoculars.According to sources, Rangers officials (security division) will also be deployed along the route starting from the hotel where the players will stay to Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Eight PSL matches will be played from Feb 27 till March 8 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

As part of the tightened security, combing of open areas will be carried out by police and Rangers while the Bomb Disposal Squad with special branch and army will conduct sweeping of the areas.