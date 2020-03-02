PSL 2020: Peshawar Zalmi to face Karachi Kings in Rawalpindi Stadium

Former Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Peshawar Zalmi will take on Karachi Kings in the 15th match of PSL 2020 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today.

The match, scheduled to start at 7pm, will be the sixth outing for the Peshawar boys in the tournament, while the Kings will come to the ground for their fifth game.

The two teams have already clashed once against each other in the tournament this year. Kings, considered the underdogs going into the game, emerged victorious in the encounter by just ten runs.

This time, Kings seem to have the edge over their northern rivals. Although Zalmi have more experience in big games, the Kings have shown that they boast the better batting line-up this year.