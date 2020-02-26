Protests against citizenship act, death toll rose to 13 in India

The death toll rose to 13 on Tuesday, with at least 150 injured, from some of the Indian capital s worst sectarian violence in years as rampaging rioters in several parts of the city set fire to buildings and vehicles, and attacked journalists.

Protests against a contentious citizenship law began on a smaller scale Sunday but descended Monday and Tuesday into running battles between Hindus and Muslims in New Delhi s northeast, where rioters armed with stones, swords and even guns were out in force.

Police on Tuesday imposed a restriction on large gatherings in the area as the violence continued with reports of stone pelting and more structures set ablaze. “I can now confirm 13 deaths. At least 150 people have come to our hospital with injuries,” Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital official Rajesh Kalra told media.

A dozen people were in critical condition, he added. “We are still receiving some people with injuries, most of them firearm injuries today.”

The riots coincided with the visit of US President Donald Trump, who held bilateral meetings with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in Delhi on Tuesday.