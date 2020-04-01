Protective kits will be provided to journalists covering vulnerable areas: Awan

Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said protective kits will be provided to the journalists covering vulnerable areas including Quarantine centers.

During a video conference with the provincial information ministers on Wednesday, she said the journalists are playing a vanguard role in the fight against coronavirus and steps are being taken to ensure their safety and health.

The Special Assistant said that COVID-19 Care for Media app is also being launched to help those journalists affected by the virus.

She said that newspapers hawkers will also be registered in Ehsaas Emergency Cash program as their sales have also been affected due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The Special Assistant urged the provincial governments to clear on war footing the pending payments of the media.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said responsibility rests with the media to avoid creating panic on the current situation. She stressed that success stories of those recovering from the pandemic should also been given coverage to offset the environment of fear and panic.

The Special Assistant said this virus can be defeated through unity and collective efforts.