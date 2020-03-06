Prince Harry guilty and ‘feeling terrible’ over hurting Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry appears to be gearing up for the end of March 2020 with blazing enthusiasm, as this month marks the official end of his and Meghan Markle’s roles as senior royals in the royal family.

However, it seems there is a tad bit of ‘guilt’ that is sitting on the prince’s shoulders as he departs from royal life. A source claims that Prince Harry is sad over how his departure has affected his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

According to a source by US Weekly, the prince “feels terrible about hurting his grandmother, whom he adores.” The main reason why the Queen is ‘heartbroken’ is “over the thought of not getting to see her great-grandson” or grandson as often.

A separate source claims, “The queen would love to have a relationship with Archie, but it’s looking unlikely that will ever happen.” In her old age, the Queen is reportedly “emotionally and physically exhausted” over the drama that the royal exit has caused. She just wants the transition to be “over and done with.”

That is not to say that the Queen is the only one suffering from the idea of being away from her loved ones, Prince Harry reportedly “misses nights out with his boys, polo matches and rugby, and he’s really been craving a decent pint.” He had to “put his wife first, end of story. Even if it’s left him feeling a bit isolated.”