Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus and is working from home with mild symptoms.

A Clarence House spokesman said he was “displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual”.

Prince Charles, 71, and the Duchess of Cornwall, 72, are now self-isolating at their home in Scotland.

The Duchess has also been tested for the virus but did not have it, the spokesman said.