Previous Governments amended laws to suit their own interests,CM Buzdar

Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said that the provincial government has made record-breaking amendments in-laws to make them more potent and to ensure their implementation.

CM Buzdar said in a statement that the governments in the past had amended laws to suit their own interests but the current regime is changing that trend.

“Previous leadership has left the country in tatters, they looted, plundered and pillaged the institutes to ensure that there is no accountability for their actions,” said the Chief Minister.

“We have not limited the authority to the Chief Minister’s office like the practice of the past, the ministers are empowered and are seeking guidance and counsel before issuing orders, concluded Buzdar.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar met with MNAs and MPAs of Lahore and Sahiwal divisions at on February 26 to discuss their constituency related problems.

The parliamentarians presented their proposals about new schemes and progress reports of ongoing development projects.