President, PM pay tribute to founder of Pakistan on birth anniversary

President Dr Arif Alvi in his message on the birth anniversary of founder of Pakistan has said that today marks as a special day in the history of our homeland.

For today, we witnessed the birth of a great leader, a leader who changed the geography of this continent and gave us our Motherland, our very own Pakistan.

He said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a visionary man who had envisaged the separate identity, needs and political direction of the Muslims of the subcontinent, adding that the acumen of his foresight and vision can be witnessed even today with the prevailing conditions in India and Indian occupied Kashmir.

The President said Pakistan is a resilient Nation and we have with grace of Almighty Allah embarked upon the path to progress and development as envisaged by the Father of the Nation. Let’s make “Unity, Faith and Discipline” the bedrock for our future growth and progress. May Allah be with us. Pakistan Zindabad.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message on the occasion said that the entire nation is observing the birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah today with due reverence, adding that the Quaid personified impeccable integrity, exemplary character, selflessness and devotion to the cause of an independent homeland for the Muslims. His charisma inspired the Muslims of South Asia during the distressful times and circumstances.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam is amongst the great and visionary leaders of the Twentieth Century and has inspired millions across the world and the decisive freedom movement spearheaded by the Quaid is a manifestation of his political insight and sagacity, as well as his firm commitment to the ideals of democracy and rule of law till his last breath.

Imran Khan said the entire World is witnessing the perversion of the so called secular outlook of the Indian Constitution today with discrimination and brutal actions against different minorities especially Muslims, including the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act-2019 and its aftermath. Indeed, these developments have, again, vindicated the conviction of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that the extremist Hindus of India would never allow the Muslim minority to live with respect and dignity.