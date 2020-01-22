President Azerbaijan, PM Imran discuss kashmir issue in sidelines of WEF

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, on the sidelines of World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

Bilateral relations and ways and means to strengthen economic ties were discussed during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Imran Khan, apprised President of Azerbaijan about grave rights violations in the Indian occupied Kashmir. “The valley is under lockdown from August 5, the day when BJP-government stripped Iok’s special status.”

He said Indian acts are threat to peace in the region and the world should take action in this regard.

The prime minister lauded Azerbaijan’s role on the Kashmir issue as a member of OIC.

The president Iiham Aliyev invited Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to visit Azerbaijan. Both the leaders agreed to further strengthen the bilateral relations between both the countries.

