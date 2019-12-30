President Arif Alvi meets Governor Sindh Imran Ismail in Karachi

Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail called upon the President of Pakistan Arif Alvi on Monday at the Governor House in the metropolis.

According to details, the two dignitaries discussed matters pertaining to the province of Sindh.

The meeting underscored development projects being undertaken in the province with emphasis to the projects being undertaken in Karachi.

The president and governor both expressed resolve to work for the betterment of the people in the province.

President Arif Alvi lauded the efforts being made by the federal government to develop the province in accordance with the vision of ‘Naya Pakistan’.

On the occasion Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail assured the president that the development and revamping initiatives that have already been undertaken by the federal government in the province were near completion.