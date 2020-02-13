President Alvi has summon session of Parliament tomorrow

President Dr. Arif Alvi has summoned the joint session of Parliament on Friday at 11 a.m.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will address the session.

The president has summoned the session in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of article 54 of the Constitution.

Opposition parties have submitted a request in National Assembly Secretariat to issue production order of detained members to participate in the session.