President Arif Alvi has approved all the amendments made to the Army Act which covers all three military forces, Army, Navy and Air Force of Pakistan.
All three amendments have officially become law after the president’s signature. All phases of the Armed Forces legislation have been completed now.
According to sources, the federal government will soon submit a report on the legislation to the Supreme Court.
President Alvi approves Army Act Amendment Bill
