Precautionary measures only solution to control over the coronavirus: CM Balochistan

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal has showed his satisfaction over the arrangements made to ensure lockdown amid coronavirus spread, on Thursday.

CM Kamal paid surprise visit to the Quetta city to inspect the arrangements made by the administration to ensure lockdown to contain spread of the novel coronavirus in the province.

Speaking to journalists on the occasion, he said Quetta city cannot be put under complete lockdown as most of the things are transported to the city from other parts of the province and the country.

The chief minister underlined need of precautionary measures to beat the COVID-19. “Precautionary measures only solution to control over the pandemic.”

He also urged the philanthropists to come forward to help the people of the province. The government is trying its utmost not to disturb common people due to lockdown.

Earlier, the CM had visited Command and Control Centre established to monitor coronavirus outbreak in the province and got briefing from the officials about the latest situation.