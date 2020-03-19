Pragon case: Court issues release order of Khawaja brothers

An accountability court on Thursday issued release orders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique.

The Supreme Court had granted bail to Khawaja brothers in Paragon housing corruption reference on Tuesday.

The lawyers of Khawaja Saad and Salman Rafique this morning reached the accountability court II for submission of surety bonds.

Haris and Waqar submitted surety bonds for bail in the court of Accountability Judge Jawadul Hassan. The court after scrutiny of the two surety bonds worth Rs. 30 million each issued release orders of the PML-N leaders.

The release orders were sent to the Camp Jail Lahore for completion of the formalities and release of Khawaja brothers from the jail.

A three-member bench of the apex court, comprising Justice Maqbool Baqir, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Muneeb Akhtar heard the bail plea of Khawaja brothers.

The bench approved the bails of the Khawaja brothers against two surety bonds worth Rs 3 million each.

Khawaja brothers moved SC after the Lahore High Court (LHC) had rejected their bail in corruption case.

According to NAB, Khawaja Saad Rafique in collusion with his wife Ghazala Saad Rafique Butt, brother Salman Rafique, Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia had launched a housing project named Air Avenue, which was later renamed to Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd).

Khawaja Saad Rafique, his brother Salman Rafique, Nadeem Zia, Umar Zia, and Farhan Ali were named accused in accountability reference comprising of 17 volumes.

According to the reference, the Khawaja brothers and Nadeem Zia owned 93.2 per cent shares in the Paragon Housing Society.

Besides, Saad Rafique acquired 40 kanals of land in his and his brother’s name, which he used to extend the project illegally and sold commercial plots worth billions of rupees.

It states that the former railway minister received monetary benefits to the tune of Rs58 million from the society whereas his brother Rs39 million.