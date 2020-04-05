Positive development in fight against coronavirus, 13 more patients recover in Balochistan

In another positive development in the fight against coronavirus, the Balochistan government confirmed on Sunday that 13 more people have recovered from the virus in Quetta.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan took to Twitter saying at least 13 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have made a full recovery in Balochistan and discharged from hospital.

This brings the province’s tally of recovered to 32.

Alhamdulilah 13 more positive patients initiatlly and now become negative. Discharged from SKBZ at 11 PM yesterday after 14days Isolation.19 before and 13 now…

— Jam Kamal Khan (@jam_kamal) April 4, 2020

Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases in Balochistan rose to 185 on Sunday morning after 10 more cases of local transmission have been detected in Quetta.

At least 44 cases of local transmission were reported in the province during the last 7 days, according to a report.

Spokesman of the Balochistan government Liaquat Shahwani on Friday said that 150 suspected patients undergone tests in the province daily and they would be able to improve the capacity to 800 within the next few days.

“We have performed 2311 tests till to date,” he said adding that they have asked the federal authorities to provide kits so that tests could be performed on 50,000 people across the province.

Pakistan’s coronavirus cases tally on Sunday jumped to 2880 after new COVID-19 infections were reported from across the country during the last 24-hours, the national dashboard maintained by the federal ministry of health showed.

According to the statistics on the dashboard, the death toll in the country from the virus has jumped to 45, with four deaths reported during the past 24 hours.

The total count of COVID-19 includes 1163 patients in Punjab, 864 in Sindh, 372 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 206 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 185 in Balochistan, 78 in Islamabad, 12 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).